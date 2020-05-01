Home

Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
(401) 884-9222
Clara Heath
Clara K. Heath


1926 - 2020
Clara K. Heath Obituary
HEATH, CLARA K.
93, who previously resided in Englewood, FL for 35 years before moving to East Greenwich passed away April 29, 2020. She was the wife of the late Wallace H. Heath.
Born in Germany she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Theresa Grimbs.
She made friends easily everywhere she went and will be missed by all.
She is survived by two daughters Terry C. Heath and Mary K. Staulo, three grandchildren, one great granddaughter, many nieces and nephews on both sides of the Atlantic, her longtime friend Anna Bammal and her beloved pet cat Molly.
Due to current health and safety regulations her funeral and burial will be private.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 1, 2020
