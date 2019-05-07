Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lincoln Funeral Home Inc
1501 Lonsdale Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 726-4117
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lincoln Funeral Home Inc
1501 Lonsdale Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clara Mcmahon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clara (Angell) Mcmahon


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
MCMAHON, CLARA (ANGELL)
93, the heart of her family, died May 5th 2019 at 93.
Born in Cumberland, Rhode Island November 15, 1925, Clara was a longtime resident of Lincoln. Clara was the mother of Roger McMahon, Susan [Douglas] McClurg, Robert [Diane] McMahon and the late Kevin McMahon, all of Lincoln. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Thursday from 3 - 7 pm at Lincoln Funeral Home, 1501 Lonsdale Avenue. Her funeral will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the RI Food Bank, 200 Niantic Ave, Providence, RI 02907. Obit and guestbook at
www.LincolnFuneralHome.org
Published in The Providence Journal on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lincoln Funeral Home Inc
Download Now