MCMAHON, CLARA (ANGELL)
93, the heart of her family, died May 5th 2019 at 93.
Born in Cumberland, Rhode Island November 15, 1925, Clara was a longtime resident of Lincoln. Clara was the mother of Roger McMahon, Susan [Douglas] McClurg, Robert [Diane] McMahon and the late Kevin McMahon, all of Lincoln. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Thursday from 3 - 7 pm at Lincoln Funeral Home, 1501 Lonsdale Avenue. Her funeral will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the RI Food Bank, 200 Niantic Ave, Providence, RI 02907. Obit and guestbook at
www.LincolnFuneralHome.org
Published in The Providence Journal on May 7, 2019