BRUM, CLARA S., (SANTILLI)
98, of Msgr. DeAngelis Manor, 825 Wakefield St., passed away, Friday, December 6, 2019 at Kent Hospital.
She was the beloved wife of the late James E. Brum, Sr. Born in West Warwick, a daughter of the late Nicola and Maria (Tortola) Santilli. She was a lifelong resident of West Warwick.
Mrs. Brum was a bookkeeper with Santilli Brothers Construction. She was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church and a member of the St. Anne Sodality. She loved spending time with family, an avid bingo player and enjoyed ceramics and painting.
She is survived by two daughters, Sandra Janton of West Warwick and Barbara Forte of Brooklyn, CT; a son, James E. Brum, Jr. of North Kingstown; two siblings, Lucy Lancellotta of Warwick and Antonio Santilli of Cranston; six grandchildren, Linda, James III and Michael Brum, Stephen Poulin, Jr., Joseph Janton V and Mark Janton and five great grandchildren, Darren, Madison, Aiden, Eric and James Brum, IV. She was the sister of the late Gina Pizzi, Pierna Rossi, Laura Riccio, Sylvia, John, Felix and Nicholas Santilli.
Her funeral will be held Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 9:00 am from the PRATA-GALLOGLY Funeral Home, 78 Providence Street, West Warwick followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in Sacred Heart Church, 820 Providence Street, West Warwick. Interment will be in St. Mary Cemetery, West Warwick. Visiting hours Wednesday 4:00-8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers contributions to Special Olympics Rhode Island, 370 George Washington Highway, Smithfield, RI 02917 in her memory would be appreciated. Information and condolences please visit: www.PrataGallogly.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 9, 2019