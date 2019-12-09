Home

POWERED BY

Services
Prata-Gallogly Funeral Home
78 Providence Street
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 821-6760
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prata-Gallogly Funeral Home
78 Providence Street
West Warwick, RI 02893
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
Prata-Gallogly Funeral Home
78 Providence Street
West Warwick, RI 02893
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
820 Providence Street,
West Warwick, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clara Brum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clara S. (Santilli) Brum

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clara S. (Santilli) Brum Obituary
BRUM, CLARA S., (SANTILLI)
98, of Msgr. DeAngelis Manor, 825 Wakefield St., passed away, Friday, December 6, 2019 at Kent Hospital.
She was the beloved wife of the late James E. Brum, Sr. Born in West Warwick, a daughter of the late Nicola and Maria (Tortola) Santilli. She was a lifelong resident of West Warwick.
Mrs. Brum was a bookkeeper with Santilli Brothers Construction. She was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church and a member of the St. Anne Sodality. She loved spending time with family, an avid bingo player and enjoyed ceramics and painting.
She is survived by two daughters, Sandra Janton of West Warwick and Barbara Forte of Brooklyn, CT; a son, James E. Brum, Jr. of North Kingstown; two siblings, Lucy Lancellotta of Warwick and Antonio Santilli of Cranston; six grandchildren, Linda, James III and Michael Brum, Stephen Poulin, Jr., Joseph Janton V and Mark Janton and five great grandchildren, Darren, Madison, Aiden, Eric and James Brum, IV. She was the sister of the late Gina Pizzi, Pierna Rossi, Laura Riccio, Sylvia, John, Felix and Nicholas Santilli.
Her funeral will be held Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 9:00 am from the PRATA-GALLOGLY Funeral Home, 78 Providence Street, West Warwick followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in Sacred Heart Church, 820 Providence Street, West Warwick. Interment will be in St. Mary Cemetery, West Warwick. Visiting hours Wednesday 4:00-8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers contributions to Special Olympics Rhode Island, 370 George Washington Highway, Smithfield, RI 02917 in her memory would be appreciated. Information and condolences please visit: www.PrataGallogly.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Prata-Gallogly Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -