Clara (Morro) Solitro
SOLITRO, CLARA (Morro)
98, passed away peacefully September 2, 2020. She is survived by two sons, Richard Solitro and wife Yolanda, Michaelangelo Solitro and wife Lynn, five grandchildren Lorenzo, Vincenzo, Natasha, Sabra and Donato Solitro. She was the mother of the late Josephine Solitro. Clara was preceded in death by siblings William, Alfred, Albert and Joseph Morro , Mary Potter and Connie Varello.
Her funeral and burial will be private. For complete obituary and to share condolence please visit WoodlawnGattone.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 421-0289
