Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Kevin Church
Sandy Lane
Warwick, RI
Clare M. (Deignan) Porter

Clare M. (Deignan) Porter Obituary
Porter (Deignan), Clare M.
88, died Thursday, November 28, 2019. She was the wife of the late Russell I. Porter. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late William J. and Kathleen M. (McDermott) Deignan. She had been a resident of Warwick for over 50 years. She was a former communicant of St. Kevin Church and member of it's Woman's Club. She was the beloved mother of Michael L. Porter, Sr. and his wife Donna, Kathleen M. Trottier and her husband Jeffrey and the late CarolAnn Porter. She was the sister of Charles J. Deignan, the late William J. Deignan, Jr. and the late Kathleen M. Huot. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 4-7 pm and Monday, December 2, 2019 from 9:30-10:30 am in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick with a Mass of Christian Burial Monday at 11 am in St. Kevin Church, Sandy Lane, Warwick. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence. Memorial contributions to , RI Chapter, 245 Waterman St., Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906 will be appreciated. Information and condolences visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 1, 2019
