Clare Nadeau
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Rocco Church
927 Atwood Ave
Johnston, RI
Clare Natale (Pieranunzi) Nadeau


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Clare Natale (Pieranunzi) Nadeau Obituary
NADEAU, CLARE NATALE (PIERANUNZI)
95, of Allegria Ct., Johnston, passed away March 19, 2019. She was the wife of the late Ernest J. Nadeau.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Oreste and Yolanda (Falchini) Pieranunzi.
Clare was a serial entrepreneur, which included her selling children's book and encyclopedias and antiques. Her determination allowed no tolerance for gender bias as a barrier to achieving success as a top salesperson.
She leaves two sons, Ernest, J. "Chuck" Nadeau and his wife Loretta and Gene Nadeau and his wife Kathy and an honorary daughter, Gail Tomasso; four grandchildren, Kenneth Parsons, Amanda Rivers and Alec and Cody Nadeau; siblings, Richard Pieranunzi, Dianne Piccoli and the late Gene and Ernest Pieranunzi and Evelyn Tomasso and many nieces and nephews.
Her funeral with visitation will be held Tuesday at 9:00 am from the ROMANO FUNERAL HOME, 627 Union Avenue, Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am in St. Rocco Church, 927 Atwood Ave., Johnston. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Clare's memory to the Catholic Charity Appeal, 1 Cathedral Square, Providence, RI 02903; www.providencediocese.org. Condolences, www.romanofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 23, 2019
