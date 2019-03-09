Home

Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
(401) 331-7390
Clare Sandberg
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:15 AM
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Jude Church
301 Front Street
Lincoln, RI
Clare P. (Ivers) Sandberg


Clare P. (Ivers) Sandberg Obituary
SANDBERG, CLARE P. (IVERS)
93, passed away peacefully at The Village at Waterman Lake on March 5, 2019.
Her family will remember her tenacity, wit, charm, grace, and how much she cared for them. They will remember her love for the ocean, sailing, a game of Bridge and vacationing. The fond memories of the house in Bristol, New Hampshire and being poolside in Lincoln, Rhode Island will carry on. She was a proud career woman, working as a legal secretary for the State of Rhode Island. She was a long time, active member of St. Jude Parish and a member of Lincoln Senior Center where she spent many hours learning to navigate the world of computers.
This wonderful Woman, Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother leaves behind a loving family – her son, John Sandberg and her daughter, Carol Hay. She leaves behind the spouses of her children, Robert Hay and Dennis Brewer, along with 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She is happily joining, in heaven, her parents John and Hilda Ivers, her husband Lathom Sandberg, her daughter Elizabeth Brewer, and her daughter-in-law Kathie Sandberg. In typical Clare fashion, even in death, she didn't leave any decisions up to her family; going as far as planning her entire funeral, leaving only her outfit and this obituary up to the family.
Her visitation and funeral will be held Monday 8:00-9:15 a.m. from the PONTARELLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in Saint Jude Church, 301 Front Street, Lincoln. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. Clare has asked that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute. Clare will be sorely missed. pontarellimarinofunerals.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 9, 2019
