Fusaro, Clarence Santo
84, of Delray Beach, FL, and West Warwick, died on Friday, November 27, 2020. Born in Westerly, he was a son of the late Samuel and Philomena Fusaro. He was the beloved husband of Andree T. (Daignault) Fusaro for fifty-eight years.
Clarence was a member of Local 51 working as a commercial HVAC specialist for many years at Honeywell, Johnson Controls, and Lutz Engineering. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Clarence enjoyed travel, taking countless cruises and trips in his retirement years. He greatly enjoyed living in Florida, family, and a good restaurant.
In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by his children, Paul Fusaro of Warwick, Karen Slattery and her husband Michael of Smithfield, and Lisa Coski, wife of the late Daniel Coski, of Warwick, his sister, Frances Bradley of Westerly, and his grandchildren, Christopher and Alexandra Fusaro and Ryan and Kasey Slattery. He was predeceased by his siblings Charles Fusaro, Sam Fusaro and Rose Lombardi.
Due to current COVID 19 restrictions his Funeral Services will be private. He will be laid to rest at the RI Veterans Cemetery. Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory to: The RI Community Food Bank, 200 Niantic Ave, Providence, RI 02907, are greatly appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
