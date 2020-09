TAYLOR, CLARISSE, M.R.96, passed away September 3, 2020. She was the wife of Gene Taylor. Born in West Warwick she was a daughter of the late Ernest and Florida (St. Jean) Picard.Besides her husband she is survived by two children, Charles S. Taylor and Meredith J. Taylor and two grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Ernest Picard.Her funeral and burial will be private. Donations in her memory may be made to Hope Health Hospice. hillfuneralhome.com