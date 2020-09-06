Lambert, Claude G.
87, passed on September 2, 2020. He was the husband of Lorraine (Trepanier) Lambert.
He was the founding proprietor of Lambert & Sons Construction.
Besides his wife he is survived by two sons, Luc Lambert, his wife, Jeannie Lambert, Michel Lambert, a daughter, Johanne Bennett, her husband, Daniel Bennett, grandchildren, Nicole, Alissa and Justin Lambert, Dominic and Jordan Bennett and a great-grandson, Jalen Lambert.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, September 8th at 10am in St. Jude Church, Front St, Lincoln. Burial will be private. In Lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, c/o stjude.org
