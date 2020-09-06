1/1
Claude G. Lambert
1933 - 2020
{ "" }
Lambert, Claude G.
87, passed on September 2, 2020. He was the husband of Lorraine (Trepanier) Lambert.
He was the founding proprietor of Lambert & Sons Construction.
Besides his wife he is survived by two sons, Luc Lambert, his wife, Jeannie Lambert, Michel Lambert, a daughter, Johanne Bennett, her husband, Daniel Bennett, grandchildren, Nicole, Alissa and Justin Lambert, Dominic and Jordan Bennett and a great-grandson, Jalen Lambert.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, September 8th at 10am in St. Jude Church, Front St, Lincoln. Burial will be private. In Lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, c/o stjude.org. www.thekeefefuneralhome.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Jude Church
Funeral services provided by
Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 725-4253
Guest Book

