GUILLEMETTE, CLAUDETTE GERTRUDE JOYAL
80, of Narragansett, died Thursday, March 26, 2020. Born in West Warwick, she was the daughter of the late Zephir Pierre Joyal and Jeanne Delia (Richard) Joyal.
She is preceded by her husband A. Roger Guillemette. She is survived by her sister Claire Charpentier and her husband Norman of West Greenwich; her daughters Jeanne Steers and husband Chris of Roxbury, CT, Diane Guillemette of Narragansett; her sons Richard Guillemette and wife Yris, Dino Trotta and wife Kerry, all of West Warwick; her six beloved grandchildren, Bea Steers, Allison Steers, Max Guillemette, Jake Guillemette, Serafina Trotta, and Sophie Trotta.
Claudette was a graduate of Saint Francis Xavier Academy, class of 1957 Business Training Course of Study. She attended Johnson & Wales and received a Certificate in Business Studies. Before marriage, she worked for the State of Rhode Island as a secretary for the workforce re-entry office. As a couple with kindred entrepreneurial spirits, she and her late husband Roger co-founded Guill Tool & Engineering Company, located in West Warwick.
With her husband Roger, she was the fourth generation to raise her family in the village of Phenix and the parish of Notre Dame du Bon Conseil. She was a long-time member of the Marie Rivier Association of the Sisters of the Presentation of Mary. Claudette played classical piano with beautiful interpretation and touch. She enjoyed tending her gardens, floral arranging and interior decorating. She was known for her delicious French Canadian meat pies, large family gatherings, and her joyous spirit.
Claudette fostered and maintained close friendships, here at home, with her dear sister and family, with multiple generations of cousins of both hers and of her husband Roger, and with her cousins in Quebec Province who kept her deeply connected with her rich heritage. She was blessed with having many, many treasured friends. Her legacy is her communicative and contagious giggle, in tandem with the way she unknowingly united people though her good humor with never-ending grace and humility. She loved and cherished peace and community. Although she has left this earth, her gift to us is her everlasting example.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Rhode Island Food Bank or . A memorial mass and life celebration will be announced at a later date.
Private services will be held on April 2, 2020, at 10 am. Please join us online Thursday and pray with us for her funeral liturgy service at stthomasmoreri.org. Scroll down and select "watch live|archived videos". The service will remain in the video archives. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 31, 2020