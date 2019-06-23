Home

LANGLOIS, CLEMENT J.
78, of Middletown, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 20, 2019.
Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Clement J.B. and Rosalind (Flemming) Langlois.
He is survived by his brothers and sisters, William Langlois of Dayville, CT, Rosalind Papa of Wakefield, Joan MacPherson of East Greenwich and Joseph "Joel" Langlois of Wakefield; and many nieces and nephews.
His funeral and burial will be private. Visit: NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 23, 2019
