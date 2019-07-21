Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cliff Blais
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cliff A. Blais

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cliff A. Blais Obituary
BLAIS, CLIFF A.
60, a welder and fabricator passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at home. He was the beloved husband of Laura J. (Wunderler) Blais; loving father of Stephen A. Blais (Stacey), Sarah J. Sebastiao (Jose), and Adam J. Blais (Shirley); loving grandfather of Amelia Sebastiao, Emmaylee Blais, and the late Xavier Blais. He is also survived by many brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews.
His funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 11 AM in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours Monday, 4-8 PM. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
Download Now