BLAIS, CLIFF A.
60, a welder and fabricator passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at home. He was the beloved husband of Laura J. (Wunderler) Blais; loving father of Stephen A. Blais (Stacey), Sarah J. Sebastiao (Jose), and Adam J. Blais (Shirley); loving grandfather of Amelia Sebastiao, Emmaylee Blais, and the late Xavier Blais. He is also survived by many brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews.
His funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 11 AM in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours Monday, 4-8 PM. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 21, 2019