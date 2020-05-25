Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home
121 Main St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2465
Resources
More Obituaries for Clifford Rushlow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clifford Nelson Rushlow

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clifford Nelson Rushlow Obituary
Rushlow, Clifford Nelson
Clifford Nelson Rushlow, 91, passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his loving family, on May 23, 2020. Cliff is the cherished husband of Jeanne (Joan) Fournier Rushlow.
Born in Providence, RI, Cliff is the son of the late Nelson and Winifred (Graham) Rushlow. Cliff is survived by his brother, David N. Rushlow.
Cliff is sadly missed, but his family and friends will forever celebrate his life. He leaves behind his loving children, Denise R. Oliveira, Elaine R. Finan (Jeffrey Finan), John N. Rushlow (Deanna Behan Rushlow), nine grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Due to the coronavirus and the limitations imposed by it, all funeral services are private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Hope Health & Hospice at https://www.hopehealthco.org/ in Cliff's memory.
Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly is assisting the family with arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.buckler-johnston.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clifford's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -