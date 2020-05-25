|
Rushlow, Clifford Nelson
Clifford Nelson Rushlow, 91, passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his loving family, on May 23, 2020. Cliff is the cherished husband of Jeanne (Joan) Fournier Rushlow.
Born in Providence, RI, Cliff is the son of the late Nelson and Winifred (Graham) Rushlow. Cliff is survived by his brother, David N. Rushlow.
Cliff is sadly missed, but his family and friends will forever celebrate his life. He leaves behind his loving children, Denise R. Oliveira, Elaine R. Finan (Jeffrey Finan), John N. Rushlow (Deanna Behan Rushlow), nine grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Due to the coronavirus and the limitations imposed by it, all funeral services are private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Hope Health & Hospice at https://www.hopehealthco.org/ in Cliff's memory.
Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly is assisting the family with arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.buckler-johnston.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 25, 2020