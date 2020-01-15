|
|
Jackson Jr., Clifford S.
86, of Cumberland, formerly of Warwick, died on Sunday, January 12, 2020. He was the loving husband of the late Margaret L. (O'Leary) Jackson. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Clifford S. and Mildred (Chagnon) Jackson.
Clifford worked as the Superintendent of Postal Operations at the Elmwood Post Office until his retirement. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a graduate of the New England Institute of Technology and a longtime communicant of St. Catherine of Siena Church in Warwick. He was an avid sports fan who enjoyed the Red Sox, Patriots, and Celtics.
He is survived by his beloved children, Clifford J. Jackson and his wife Karyn of Richmond, Karen A. Ritchie of Warwick, and Jeanne M. Jackson of Johnston - Providence Postmaster (the late Anthony Esposito, Jr.), a sister, Norma J. Croft of Cranston, five grandchildren, Dustin (Britany), Sean, Shea, Hannah, and Lily, two great-grandchildren, Violet and Lucas, a nephew, Earl "Buddy" Croft and his wife Shelly, and many other beloved nieces and nephews.
He was the loving father of the late James M. Jackson.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 11AM in St. Catherine of Siena Church, 3250 Post Rd, Warwick. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick prior to the Mass from 8-10AM. Interment will take place at St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket.
At the family's request, please kindly omit flowers.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 15, 2020