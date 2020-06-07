SIDNEY, CLIFFORD, JR.
Sidney Clifford, Jr., of Providence and Little Compton, passed away June 3rd from covid related illness at age 83. Born in Providence, 'Jerry' was the son of the late Sidney Clifford and Elizabeth (Freeman) Clifford. His wife, Irene (Kulpa) Clifford, predeceased him in 2015. He is survived by the many members of an extended family whom he cherished and were an important part of his life.
He was a graduate of Philips Exeter Academy and Marlboro College and earned a law degree from the University of Virginia Law School where he was a member of Sigma Nu Phi. He maintained a private law practice in Providence, served as a Probate Judge for Newport County in Little Compton for over forty years and was an attorney for the RI Department of Transportation.
Jerry's greatest joy came from his devotion to many social, fraternal, historical and genealogical organizations in Rhode Island. Most notably, he was a 33rd degree Mason in the Scottish Rite/York Rite, Grand Commander of the Knights Templar for MA and RI, Grand Marshall for the Grand Lodge of RI, and a Governor of the RI Society of Colonial Wars. His cheerful demeanor and helpful attitude made him a welcome participant on all occasions and a good friend to all.
Burial will be private. A memorial service will held in the fall at Grace Episcopal Church in Providence where he was a faithful parishioner and Docent. In recognition of his many contributions to his community, donations may be made in his memory to the Rhode Island Foundation. Condolences may be left at monahandrabblesherman.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.