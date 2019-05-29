The Providence Journal Obituaries
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 826-1600
Calling hours
Thursday, May 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Norwood Baptist Church
48 Budlong Ave
Warwick, RI
View Map
Clifford W. Sjoberg Jr.


Clifford W. Sjoberg Jr. Obituary
SJOBERG, CLIFFORD W. Jr.
88, died Friday at Saint Elizabeth Home, East Greenwich surrounded by his loving family. For 63 years he was the beloved husband of Joan (Pelkey) Sjoberg.
Father of Mark A. Sjoberg (wife Colleen), Timothy Sjoberg (wife Tracy) & Kyle E. Sjoberg (wife Lisa). Brother of Lois Guertin. Grampa to his grandchildren Kristin L. Parker (husband Jay), Justine L. MacKechnie (husband Michael), Alysia L. Sjoberg, Kyle C. Sjoberg, Taylor R. Sjoberg and Travis J. Sjoberg and to his four great grandchildren: Owen, Harrison, Joel & Benjamin. Father-in-law of the late Debra R. Sjoberg.
He was a US Army veteran of the Korean War and Boy Scout Leader. He served as President of C. Sjoberg & Son Inc., Cranston.
Calling hours Thursday 4-7 PM at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Ave., West Warwick. Funeral service Friday at 10 AM at Norwood Baptist Church, 48 Budlong Ave., Warwick. Burial with military honors in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery, North Kingstown. Memorial donations may be made to Norwood Baptist Church. Complete obituary and remembrances at carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 29, 2019
