Interment
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Exeter, RI
Clifton C. Jones


1950 - 2019
Clifton Charleston Jones, lost his fight with cancer on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Clifton was born November 5, 1950 to the late Sylvester Jones and Mayola Potts. Clifton served in the Navy during the Vietnam War. He is preceded in death by his son Clifton Prudence. He is survived by his children, Melissa Prudence and Philip Johnston, grandchildren, Darren Phann and Elena Johnston, siblings, Katie Flowers, Charles Thomas, and Melvin Thomas. He leaves behind to mourn his loss a host of neices, nephews, and special friends. His internment will be at the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter, RI on December 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 2, 2019
