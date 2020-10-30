1/1
Clinton Baer Sr.
1918 - 2020
Baer, Sr., Clinton
Clinton D. Baer, Sr., 102, passed away on October 27, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Home in East Greenwich.
Born in 1918 in Swansea, MA, he was the son of the late Adolf and Ruth Durfee Baer. He is survived by his sons, Clinton Baer, Jr., and his spouse, Elizabeth Roberts Baer of Silver Spring, MD, and Carl D. Baer and his spouse, Kathy Baer, of Warwick. He also leaves four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and two nieces. He was predeceased by his spouse, Bernice, after 70 years of marriage; his son, George Eric Baer; great grandson Ansel Reese Baer; and sister, Ruth Tufft.
There are no services. Gifts in his memory may be made to Saint Elizabeth Home at: stelizabethcommunity.org. Please visit Monahan Drabble Sherman Funeral Home at: mkds.com for a complete obituary.

Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Monahan, Drabble & Sherman Funeral Home
230 Waterman St
Providence, RI 02906
(401) 331-4592
