Baer, Sr., Clinton
Clinton D. Baer, Sr., 102, passed away on October 27, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Home in East Greenwich.
Born in 1918 in Swansea, MA, he was the son of the late Adolf and Ruth Durfee Baer. He is survived by his sons, Clinton Baer, Jr., and his spouse, Elizabeth Roberts Baer of Silver Spring, MD, and Carl D. Baer and his spouse, Kathy Baer, of Warwick. He also leaves four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and two nieces. He was predeceased by his spouse, Bernice, after 70 years of marriage; his son, George Eric Baer; great grandson Ansel Reese Baer; and sister, Ruth Tufft.
There are no services. Gifts in his memory may be made to Saint Elizabeth Home at: stelizabethcommunity.org
