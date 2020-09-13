CLOUGH JR., CLINTON GEORGE

Clinton George Clough, Jr. of East Greenwich, Rhode Island, born July 10, 1931 (age 88) died on April 21, 2020, at the Brentwood Nursing Home in Warwick, RI. A longtime resident of Rhode Island he also lived in Plymouth, MA, York, PA, Ramsey NJ and Annapolis, MD.

Born in Warwick Rhode Island, his parents were Clinton G. Clough and Edith B. Clough (Stone). He had one sister, Lillian Pelly.

A graduate of East Greenwich High School, he was the valedictorian of his class, and, excelled in multiple sports. He attended Brown University, graduating in 1953, where he was a member of the notorious Delta Tau Delta fraternity. After college, he enrolled in the US Navy Officer Candidate School at Newport, where he participated in the Newport to Bermuda sailing race. He served six years in the Navy, rising to the rank of Lieutenant and serving on Minesweepers and Destoyers. He ended his Naval career teaching at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis. He was fond of noting that John McCain was one of his students and that he was indeed, quite memorable.

He worked in the paper industry for his entire career, first at International Paper and then at the P.H. Glatfelter Company in Spring Grove, PA, representing the company to merchants and printers across the USA.

A lifelong fan of the Boston Red Sox, his faith was rewarded in 2003, when, after 72 years of prior disappointment and heartbreak the Red Sox finally won the World Series. After his retirement, he enjoyed several trips to Florida to see the Red Sox at Spring Training and they won three more times. An avid photographer he is widely credited with popularizing the "selfie", way before it was common or cool.

He was preceded in death by his longtime partner Marcia Landy of Warwick, RI.

He is survived by his three children, Clinton Peter Clough (Gail) of York, PA, Andrew Buckner Clough (Yvonne) of Oakland CA, and Elisabeth Johnson (Mark) of Houston, TX as well as 6 grandchildren, Chelsea Clough, Samuel Clark-Clough, Gabriel Clark-Clough, Amayah Harrison, Oliva Bond and Luke Bond. He is also survived by his niece, Carol Boulay. His nephews, Stephen Pelly and Frank Pelly are deceased.

As his death occurred during and as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, no formal funeral service was held, but a memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of sending flowers, why not plant some flowers in his memory.



