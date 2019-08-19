Home

Anderson Winfield Funeral Home
2 Church St
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-0180
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Anderson Winfield Funeral Home
Greenville, RI
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Good Help Church
1063 Victory Highway
Mapleville, RI
Clinton Owen Remington III Obituary
Remington III, Clinton Owen
74, of Harrisville passed away on August 16, 2019. He was the son of the late Clinton and Elizabeth (Racine) Remington.
He was married to Susan (Hardiman) Remington for 46 years and together they raised four children, Kelly Bristol (Ian), Kristene Morgan (Daniel), Clinton O. Remington IV, and John Remington (Elizabeth). He also leaves his beloved grandchildren Grace, John, Remi, So?e, Aidan, Matthew, Fletcher, and Mackenzie and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his three sisters, Judith Parsons, Janice Faucett, and Joyce McKenna.
A Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday at 10am in Our Lady of Good Help, 1063 Victory Highway, Mapleville. Visitation Tuesday 4-7pm in the Anderson-Winfield Home, Greenville. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory to Friends of Jesse Smith Library. For complete obit please visit www.andersonwinfield.net
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 19, 2019
