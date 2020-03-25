|
|
Flynn, Colette, D.
95, of Providence passed away on March 10, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine (Bedard) Salois and wife of the late John F. Flynn.
Born in Fall River, MA on August 15, 1924, she moved to Providence with her family in 1929. She was educated at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School and Mount Pleasant High School from which she graduated in 1942. She was a Providence resident for almost 90 years, lastly residing at the Riveredge Village Apartments where she was the President of the Tenants Association. For many years, she worked at the Providence Washington Insurance Co. and later for the RI Dept. of Human Services before retiring in 1990.
She derived much enjoyment from spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and hosting many family gatherings.
She is survived by her two daughters Kathleen Marchetti of Weeki Wachee, FL and Karen E. Nichols of Warwick; five grandchildren, Nicole Sawyer of Pawtucket, Charles T. Nichols, Jr. of Warwick, Jeffrey Nichols of Warwick, Erin Vieira Richer of Las Vegas, NV, and Cory Vieira of Tauton, MA.; seven great grandchildren and five nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her brothers Albert and Roland and sisters, Alma, Berthe, Jane and Lillian.
A Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 25, 2020