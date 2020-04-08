|
SANTY, COLLETTE M.
Collette M. Santy, 72 of Providence, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at RI Hospital. She was the loving partner of the late Francis Lalli. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Thelma (Thomas) Santy. Mrs. Santy worked for Met Life Insurance for over 40 years before she retired. She was a 1969 graduate of Rhode Island College. Collette was grateful for friendships made through the support groups at Hope Hospice Center. She leaves two stepsons, Jonathan Lalli and his wife Sandra of Morganville, NJ and Brian Lalli and his wife Lorraine of Providence, five grandchildren, John, Serena, Jonathan, Arianna and Logan. Her funeral will be private. Contributions in her memory to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St. Providence, RI 02904 would be appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 8, 2020