BUNDY, PH.D., US NAVY RET., COMMANDER WILLIAM F.
was an Associate Provost at the US Naval War College where he focused on technology integration to the United States Navy. With over forty years of service to the United States, Dr Bundy enlisted in the Navy and rose to the rank of Chief Sonar Technician (Submarines) prior to being commissioned as a Naval Officer. He held various positions in the Navy including Command of a submarine and as the Director, Naval Officer Candidate School. He ended his active duty career as a Commander. He was a member of the Centennial Seven - one of the first seven African Americans to command one of our nation's submarines in the first 100 years of the nation's submarine force. While in the Navy, Commander Bundy earned a Defense Meritorious Service award and a Meritorious Service Award in addition to over twenty other personal, unit, campaign, and service medals. He was recognized as the 1993 Black Engineer of the Year Award for Outstanding Achievement in Government and the US Navy League's Dalton L. Baugh award for inspirational leadership in recognition of his professional accomplishments during his service in the Navy.
In private life, he served as the Director, Rhode Island Department of Transportation, was a FleetBoston Financial Executive prior to assuming his civilian position at the Naval War College. He has also served on numerous local and national boards of directors. He was an adjunct professor at Providence College and Salve Regina University where he taught leadership, business organization, and ethics courses.
He is survived by his loving wife Jeanne Bundy of Bristol, RI, two sons and a daughter, William, Raymond, and Andrena. He has three grandchildren, Matthew, Eleanor and Annalise. He was a mentor to all and a role model to many aspiring and current Naval Officers. He holds advanced degrees from Salve Regina University and the Naval War College, and the University of Hawaii. He is a graduate of the Baltimore City College
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10:00 AM in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 141 State Street, Bristol, RI. Burial with Military Honors will follow in the Rhode Island Memorial Veterans Cemetery, 301 South County Trail, Exeter, RI. Visiting hours will be Friday, December 20, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 PM in the Sansone Funeral Home, 192 Wood Street, Bristol, RI. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the – Serving New England, 209 West Central Street, Suite 220, Natick, MA 01760 or online at www.kidneyhealth.org/donate
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 18, 2019