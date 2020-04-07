|
|
CAPOZZI, CONCETTA C. "JEANETTE"
87, of North Providence, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Rhode Island Hospital. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Saverio and Marie (Romagnano) Capozzi.
Jeanette was a telephone operator for New England Telephone. She loved animals, especially her dog Mindy.
She is survived by her sister, Teresa Capozzi; her nephews, Peter, Anthony, Andrew and his wife Marty, Daniel, Matthew and Zachery Capozzi; her niece, Brittni Capozzi, and her sisters-in-law, Pauline and Frances Capozzi. She was the sister of the late John and Peter Capozzi.
Consistent with precautions due to the Coronavirus, Jeanette's funeral and burial will be private. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 7, 2020