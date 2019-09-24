The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Services
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Rocco Church
927 Atwood Avenue
Johnston, RI
View Map
Concetta C. (Forlingieri) Flori


1932 - 2019
Concetta C. (Forlingieri) Flori Obituary
FLORI, CONCETTA C. (FORLINGIERI)
86, of West Warwick, passed away suddenly on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at home. She was the beloved wife of the late David Anthony Flori. Born in Providence she was a daughter of the late Carmine and Giuseppina (Chrella) Forlingieri. Concetta was a floor person in the jewelry industry for many years before retiring in 2007.
She is survived by her sister Angela DiMaio of West Warwick and her brother Paul A. Forlingieri of Johnston, and the late Pasquale and Carmine Forlingieri. Concetta is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in St. Rocco Church, 927 Atwood Avenue, Johnston. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS Wednesday morning 9:00 -10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Rocco Church, 927 Atwood Avenue, Johnston, RI 02919. Visit Nardolillofh.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 24, 2019
