SCHULTHEIS, CONCETTA F. (COPPA)
95, of Cranston, died September 17, 2019. She was the wife of the late Roy W. Schultheis; mother of Conroy W. Schultheis and his wife Lisa; beloved grandmother of Daniel and Alex Schultheis.
Her funeral will be held Friday, September 20, 2019 at 9am from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in Immaculate Conception Church, 237 Garden Hills Drive, Cranston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS Thursday 6-8pm. Visit NardolilloFH.com for full obituary and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 19, 2019