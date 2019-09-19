The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
9:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
237 Garden Hills Drive
Cranston, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Concetta Schultheis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Concetta F. (Coppa) Schultheis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Concetta F. (Coppa) Schultheis Obituary
SCHULTHEIS, CONCETTA F. (COPPA)
95, of Cranston, died September 17, 2019. She was the wife of the late Roy W. Schultheis; mother of Conroy W. Schultheis and his wife Lisa; beloved grandmother of Daniel and Alex Schultheis.
Her funeral will be held Friday, September 20, 2019 at 9am from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in Immaculate Conception Church, 237 Garden Hills Drive, Cranston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS Thursday 6-8pm. Visit NardolilloFH.com for full obituary and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Concetta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
Download Now