IASIMONE, CONCETTA (MARIANO)

93, of Cranston, passed away peacefully on Monday May, 6, 2019 at Elmhurst Rehab & Health Care Center in Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late Domenic Iasimone.

Born in Pietravairano, Italy she was the daughter of the late Rocco and Mariagiovanna (Scorpio) Mariano. Concetta worked for Vargas Mfg. Company for many years before retiring

She was the devoted mother of Thomas Iasimone and his wife Maria of Cranston and Cecilia Young and her husband Wayde of Naples, FL.; loving grandmother of Stacy, Thomas and Andrew Iasimone, Jessica Bullock and Carmine and Marisa Vessella; loving great-grandmother of five.

She was the dear sister of Fortunato Mariano of Italy and the late Angelo, Antonio and Giuseppe Mariano.

Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave. Cranston on Friday May 10, 2019 at 9 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Rocco Church 931 Atwood Ave. Johnston. Entombment will follow in Our Risen Christ Garden Mausoleum St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston.

Visiting hours are Thursday May 9, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences. Published in The Providence Journal on May 8, 2019