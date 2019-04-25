MINADEO, CONCETTA M. (IOZZI)

93, of Providence, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at RI Hospital, Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late Salvatore Minadeo. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Costanzo and Filomena (Rainone) Iozzi. Mrs. Minadeo was an office manager for a dental supply house, and she was a supervisor for a jewelry manufacturing company for many years until her retirement. Concetta loved her family and cooking for her family and friends. She was devoted to her faith, was an avid reader and a Boston Red Sox fan.

Concetta is survived by her loving children, Janice Mesolello and her husband Frederick of Cranston, and James Minadeo of Warwick. She was the cherished grandmother of Andrea McKenna and her husband David, Angela Melillo and her husband Douglas, Laura Minadeo and her fiancé Alexander Rotella, Nicholas Minadeo and Demetria Colt. Concetta was the sister of Raffaela Almeida of Cranston, and the late Michelina Russo, Luigi Russo, Saverio Russo and Costanzo Iozzi, Jr.

Her funeral will be held on Saturday, April 27th, at 9:00 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bartholomew's Church, Providence. Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS: Friday from 5:00-8:00 p.m. in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 931 Jefferson Blvd., suite 3004, Warwick, RI 02886. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences. Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary