94 of Coventry, formerly of Providence, passed away peacefully under hospice care at Westview Nursing Center on March 20, 2020. She was born on December 8, 1925, in Providence to the late Nicola and Anna (Pettine) Evangelista. A graduate of St. Xavier Academy, she worked as an insurance professional for many years in the Providence area. She was the beloved wife of 56 years with the late Andrew Mallinson, who predeceased her in 2012. Concetta loved to travel, play bingo, and the slots at Twin River Casino. She is survived by her daughter, Andrea Conca and her husband Tom of Coventry, RI; her son Glenn Mallinson and his husband Devin Mulhern of Marlborough, MA. Concetta was the sister of the late Vilma MacIntosh and Dorothy Garriepy. Services are private with burial at Swan Point Cemetery. For further information and condolences, please visit MOUNTPLEASANTFH.COM
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 26, 2020
