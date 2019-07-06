|
McCABE, CONSTANCE C. "CONNIE" (MALLOY)
85, of Cranston, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
She was the beloved wife of the late Paul J. McCabe, Sr. She is survived by her children, Nancy A. Ryan, Paul J. McCabe, Jr., Robert J. McCabe and Susan M. Doyle.
Funeral from the PRATA-GALLOGLY Funeral Home, 78 Providence Street, West Warwick Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 9:45 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in St. Mark Church, 15 Garden Court, Cranston. Interment will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Canton, MA. Visiting hours Monday, 4:00-7:00 pm. Visit www.PrataGallogly.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 6, 2019