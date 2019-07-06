Home

Prata-Gallogly Funeral Home
78 Providence Street
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 821-6760
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Prata-Gallogly Funeral Home
78 Providence Street
West Warwick, RI 02893
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
9:45 AM
Prata-Gallogly Funeral Home
78 Providence Street
West Warwick, RI 02893
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark Church
15 Garden Court
Cranston, RI
Constance C. "Connie" (Malloy) McCabe


1934 - 2019
Constance C. "Connie" (Malloy) McCabe Obituary
McCABE, CONSTANCE C. "CONNIE" (MALLOY)
85, of Cranston, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
She was the beloved wife of the late Paul J. McCabe, Sr. She is survived by her children, Nancy A. Ryan, Paul J. McCabe, Jr., Robert J. McCabe and Susan M. Doyle.
Funeral from the PRATA-GALLOGLY Funeral Home, 78 Providence Street, West Warwick Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 9:45 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in St. Mark Church, 15 Garden Court, Cranston. Interment will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Canton, MA. Visiting hours Monday, 4:00-7:00 pm. Visit www.PrataGallogly.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 6, 2019
