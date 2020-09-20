1/1
Constance E. (Houlton) Fournier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Constance's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FOURNIER, CONSTANCE E., (HOULTON)
86, of Elson Drive, Riverside, died peacefully at Evergreen Nursing Center on September 18, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Norman Fournier.
Her funeral will be held on Tuesday September 22, 2020 from the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside at 8:45 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Brendan Church, Turner Avenue, Riverside at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours are Monday 4-7 p.m. For full obituary and online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
22
Funeral
08:45 AM
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Brendan Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
(401) 433-4400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by W.R. Watson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 19, 2020
Dee, Tim, Emily and family
I am deeply sorry to learn of the passing of your mom/grandmother. Please know you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers now and always
Michelle (missy stjacques) rayhorn
Friend
September 19, 2020
To Mom’s Family and Friends, may the peace that comes from the memories of love shared comfort you in the days to come. So sorry for your loss. I was very fortunate to have been in Mom’s life.She was a wonderful person.
My Deepest Sympathy,
Donna Fournier
Donna Fournier
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved