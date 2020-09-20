FOURNIER, CONSTANCE E., (HOULTON)
86, of Elson Drive, Riverside, died peacefully at Evergreen Nursing Center on September 18, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Norman Fournier.
Her funeral will be held on Tuesday September 22, 2020 from the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside at 8:45 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Brendan Church, Turner Avenue, Riverside at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours are Monday 4-7 p.m. For full obituary and online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com