Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
Constance Elaine Ambrose Obituary
Ambrose, Constance Elaine
88, of North Kingstown, formerly of West Warwick, died on Saturday, May 16, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late John Ambrose and daughter of the late Charles and Susan (Cushing) Fuller.
She is survived by her beloved daughters, Cindy King (Rocky) of North Kingstown and Wendy Luongo of West Warwick, eight grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren.
She was the mother of the late Leslie Gebhart and sister of the late Robert Fuller.
Her Funeral Service will be private. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick.
For full obituary, please visit: www.murphyfuneralhomes.org
Published in The Providence Journal on May 20, 2020
