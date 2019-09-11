|
CARDIN, CONSTANCE M. (DUMAINE)
95, formerly of North Providence, died Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the Holiday Retirement Home, Manville. She was the beloved wife of the late Ernest Cardin.
Born in North Providence, a daughter of the late Joseph and Priscilla (Fournier) Dumaine, she had lived in North Providence for fifty-seven years, moving to Cumberland nine years ago.
Mrs. Cardin was the owner of Family Gift & Craft, Pawtucket, and worked as a seamstress from her home before retiring.
She loved crafts, sewing, knitting & crocheting, painting with oils, and playing cards and bingo. She was a communicant of the Church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, North Providence, and a member of the Chimney Hill Tenants Association
She is survived by five daughters, Jeanne Gilbert, and her husband, Donald Beardsworth, of Rehoboth, MA, Madeleine Guyer, and her friend, Jeffrey Griffin, of Millville, MA, Bernadette Blais, and her husband Douglas, of Attleboro, MA, Denise Ellis of Harrisville, and Jeannine Varin of Lincoln; one son, Michael Cardin, and his wife, Christine, of Kissimmee, FL; twenty-one grandchildren; twenty-eight great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Maureen Ferris, Daniel Cardin and Richard Cardin; and the sister of the late Joseph Dumaine, Alphonse Dumaine, Edward Dumaine, Annette Belvery and Rita Dumaine.
Her funeral will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. from Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:00 a.m. in the Church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 1081 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence. Burial will follow in Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call Friday from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to the , P.O. Box 3049, Syracuse, N.Y. 13220-3049 would be appreciated. For directions and guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 11, 2019