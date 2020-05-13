Home

Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
Constance M. Medeiros

Constance M. Medeiros Obituary
MEDEIROS, CONSTANCE M.
86, May 11, 2020. Wife of the late Frank Medeiros; mother of Michael F. Medeiros, and Pamela-Sue Masucci (Louis); grandmother of Alexis-Amber, and Hanna-Lea; sister of the late Marie Jimmis, Ernest Andersen, Jr., Julia Andersen, Hans Andersen, and Barbara Domenico. Her private funeral service will be held Thursday, May 14, 2020 in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Relatives and friends may view Constance's service at TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 13, 2020
