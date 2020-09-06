1/1
Constance R. DiTomasso
DiTOMASSO, CONSTANCE R.
86, of Providence, on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Devoted wife of the late William S. DiTomasso. Treasured mother to Madonna DiTomasso; William G. DiTomasso; Raymond DiTomasso; and Gerard DiTomasso. Loving grandmother to 5 grandchildren. Cherished sister to Lucille Trojan and Raymond Baril. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours Friday, September 11, 2020 from 10:00 AM-12:00 PM at A.A. Mariani and Son Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins St., Providence. Due to COVID-19, services and burial will be held privately. For complete obit and online guestbook, visit www.marianiandson.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 6, 2020.
