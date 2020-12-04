1/1
Constance Tessier-Cummings
Tessier-Cummings, Constance
Constance Tessier-Cummings, 88, of North Smithfield, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 30, 2020. She was the beloved wife of John A. Cummings of North Smithfield and the late Dr. Louis J. Tessier. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late David Plouffe and Bertha (Poisson) Plouffe.
Mrs. Tessier-Cummings was a 1950 graduate of the former St. Clare High School and was an active member of the Alumni Association. While raising her daughters, she was employed as an Administrative Assistant for Mount St. Charles Academy for several years, and then worked in the North Smithfield High School Guidance Department for twenty years, until her retirement. Connie was very family oriented, especially enjoying spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, as well as having been a dedicated caregiver to her parents. She was a very social person, well-loved and endeared by all who met her. In later years, Connie enjoyed traveling with her husband Jack. They recently celebrated their twentieth wedding anniversary.
Along with her husband she is survived by three daughters, Louise Gray and her husband Edward of East Greenwich, Denise Walsh and her husband David of Warwick, Michelle D'Agostino and her husband Steven of North Smithfield; five grandchildren, Nicole Kenney and her husband Kevin, Michael Gray, Anna Walsh and her husband Dylan Mckenzie, Nicholas D'Agostino, and Eric D'Agostino; and her cherished great grandsons, Jack and Joseph Kenney. She is also survived by the extended Cummings family. Connie was the sister of the late Muriel Gosselin and Rene Plouffe.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, December 7, 2020 at 10 AM in Holy Trinity Church, 1409 Park Ave., Woonsocket and will be live streamed at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/80623555 All other services are private. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Connie's name may be made to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, 200 Niantic Ave., Providence, RI 02907.
www.holtfuneralhome.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Church
Holt Funeral Home
510 S Main St
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0133
