MACCARONE, CONSTANTINO A.
83, of Cranston, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Kent Regency in Warwick. He was the beloved husband of the late Ann G. (Gudoyan) Maccarone. Constantino worked for the City of Providence for many years, before retiring. He was an avid fan of Engelbert Humperdink, since 1967. He and his wife never missed a concert and he was able to see Engelbert one last time this past November. He earned an Associate Degree from Bryant College.
He is survived by his daughter, Ann Marie Maccarone and her husband Michael S. Pezzullo of Cranston. His family wishes to express their deep appreciation to the staff and administration at Kent Regency. Each and every one a true angel. You are part of our family forever.
His funeral will be held from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston on Saturday at 10 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mark's Church, Cranston at 11 a.m. Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS: Saturday MORNING from 9-10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rhode Island College Foundation, Louis and Verna Pezzullo Fund, 600 Mt. Pleasant Avenue, Providence, RI 02908. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 10, 2020