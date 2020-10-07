1/1
Constantino F. "Dino" Riccitelli
RICCITELLI, CONSTANTINO F. "DINO"
85, of Warwick, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on Sunday, October 4, 2020. He was the husband of Anna M. (Grande) Riccitelli. They were married for 62 years.
Born in Providence, a son of the late Constantino M. and Margaret L. (Amoroso) Riccitelli, he lived in Warwick for 68 years.
Mr. Riccitelli was employed as a mechanical engineer for many years at E.G. & G. Sealol in Warwick. He had earlier been employed at Hammel-Dahl in Warwick.
Dino was a musician, and played the saxophone and clarinet. He entertained at several local venues with his band, the "Dino Rich Group."
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Dino A. Riccitelli and his wife Andrea, of Sarasota, FL; a daughter, Dianne M. Haritos and her husband Spiro, of Warwick; two grandchildren, Nicholas Hodson and Samantha Hodson; a great-grandchild, Lilionna Peterson; and a sister, Marjorie M. Pynne of Warwick. He was the brother of the late Richard J. Riccitelli.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, October 9, at 11 a.m. in St. Peter Church, 350 Fair Street, Warwick. (Facial coverings and social distancing will be required.) Due to COVID 19 restrictions, the visiting hours and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to a mental health organization of your choice. To leave condolence messages, please visit www.barrettandcotter.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Peter Church
