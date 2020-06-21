Saccucci, Cora

It is with great sadness, that the Saccucci family announces the passing of their beloved mother, grandmother, and gigi. Cora Peppes Saccucci passed away from cancer Tuesday evening, June 16th. She was predeceased by her loving husband Michael in 1983. Cora was surrounded by her daughters, their families, their dogs and her wonderful caregivers.

Cora was 95 and had every intention of making it to 100. She recognized that she had a wonderful life and did not want to leave. Her daily routine of working at the family dealership was interrupted last year with this diagnosis. Staying home was a very difficult option for Cora to accept, as anyone who knew her would agree. She considered all Saccucci personnel a part of her family and made every effort to see them when possible. Her final gift was to be at the dealership to pass out the Christmas bonuses.

There is much to be said about Cora Saccucci. She was extremely generous, possessed a sharp wit and a great singing voice. She performed, to much acclaim, first, as a can-can dancer and then as a featured singer at the Lions Club annual Gas Light Key Club for many years.

She was a wonderful cook and hostess. When Mike was alive he was always proud and eager to share her skills with company, inviting Ford and Honda executives home for dinner frequently. When President Kennedy was in town and the Secret Service agents would come to borrow a Lincoln for the President, they too, would be guests at Cora's table.

Neighbors were cherished as family, and for 68 years she has hosted a Christmas Eve party that four generations can remember as part of their Christmas tradition.

Cora firmly believed that "fine feathers make fine birds", loved fashion, and was always known for looking her best. She freely shared her view that, wearing lipstick was important because "it makes you feel better".

As President of Saccucci Auto Group, Cora was an inspiring presence to employees. She was much loved, sometimes feared, and famous for her "my name is Cora, but I'm Frank and Ernest" attitude.

One of her proudest accomplishments was her family business. When Mike died, she knew that she and her daughters had been working side by side for years and that they would continue to run the dealership. At that time, there were only a handful of women-owned and operated automobile dealerships in the country, and she resisted calls from potential buyers and company executives to sell. This May, Saccucci Auto Group, Inc. celebrated its 70th year.

Cora leaves a legacy to include: two daughters, Barbara Saccucci Radebach and her husband Richard; Carol Saccucci and her partner Gaylin Cordes; Barbara's daughter, Michaela Reynolds; son, Gardiner Reynolds and his wife Emily; Carol's son, Michael Meyer and his wife Jessica. She also leaves behind her very special gifts - great grandchildren Gardiner Reynolds V (G5), Logan Reynolds, Breccan Reynolds and Elaine (Lainey) Meyer. Cora is predeceased by her parents, William and Edith Peppes of Pawtucket, brother Harold Peppes of Pawtucket, sister Mary Garreau of Lincoln, and sister Amy Wotherspoon of Cumberland. She is survived by her sister Becky Delarm of Deerfield, Illinois. She is also survived by many wonderful nieces and nephews.

Cora also leaves her beloved Koula, Sadie, Seamus, Cam, Lily and Remmy, who gave her the special love that only four-legged granddogs can give.

The Saccucci family is very grateful to Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice. To Cora's wonderful caregivers who have been a comfort to the family as we have navigated this difficult time. Thank you Suzanne, Louise, Beth, Sheila, Lisa, Mary, Mexi and Sue.

The funeral will be private. A celebration of Cora's life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, and because Cora supported so many charitable organizations, please feel free to make a contribution to the charity of your choosing.



