LANE, COREY A.
Corey A. Lane, 44 passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital due to a brief illness. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Cheryl A. Goetz and Corey Lane Sr. Corey was the owner and operater of A-ALL Construction Services. He is survived by his three daughters, Kacie Marsella, Adrianna Buffery, and Jaylynn Monti. His brother, Gennaro Pariseau and his sister, Fran-Marie Carbone. His maternal grandparents, Louis C. Abbenante and the late Irene C. Abbenante and his paternal grandparents, the late Jack D. Lane and the late Anna M. Lane. His two aunts, Louise (LuLu) Abbenante, LaNelle Lane Cotoia, and his uncle, Louis C. Abbenante Jr. Visitation will be held Monday, June 10, 2019 from 4 pm to 6:30 pm, followed by a prayer service at Sacred Exchange Fellowship Church, 75 Division St. East Greenwich, RI. Burial will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to Providence Memorial Funeral Home 671 Broad Street, Providence RI 02909. Please visit our website for addition information at
Published in The Providence Journal on June 9, 2019