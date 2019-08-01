|
CARPENTER, COREY E.
31, of Gibson Hill Rd., Sterling, CT, formerly of West Greenwich, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 28, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Nitasha M. (Madan) Carpenter.
Born in Warwick, he was the son of LuAnn C. (Moody) Grafe and step-son of Michael J. Grafe.
He was a 2006 graduate of Exeter West Greenwich High School and was a salesman for AT & T.
Besides his wife and parents, he is survived by his son, Finn M. Carpenter of Sterling, CT; a brother, Justin D. Carpenter and his fiancé Megan Devol.
Visitation will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 1:00–5:00 pm in the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000, Nooseneck Hill Rd., Coventry. Burial will be private. Following visitation, the family invites everyone to Join them at The Woods Tavern, 45 Nooseneck Hill Rd., West Greenwich, RI to continue to celebrate Corey's Life. In lieu of flowers, donations to Finn's College Bound Saver Account, using the Ugift code 77X-P6Q would be appreciated. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 1, 2019