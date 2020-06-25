VERDONE, CORINNE E. (Jessop)
76, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Robert E. Verdone, Sr. and mother of Robert E. Verdone, Jr. and Rene E. Trafaconda.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 25, 2020.