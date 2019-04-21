Home

Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Slatersville Congregational Church
Greene Street on the Common
Slatersville, RI
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Slatersville Congregational Church
Greene Street on the Common
Slatersville, RI
Cornelia "Connie" Hurd

Cornelia "Connie" Hurd Obituary
Hurd, Cornelia "Connie"
Hurd, Cornelia (Connie) Mary, 78, of North Smithfield died on April 19, 2019.
She was the beloved wife of the late Alan L. Hurd for 52 years.
She taught 4th grade in the Woonsocket school system at Kendrick Avenue and Globe Park Schools for 33 years.
She leaves her children John Alan Hurd of Rochester, NY and Susan Beth Hurd of North Smithfield.
A calling hour will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. prior to the 11:00 A.M. funeral service at the Slatersville Congregational Church, Greene Street on the Common, Slatersville, RI 02876. Burial will take place in the Blackstone Cemetery, Mendon Street, Blackstone, MA 01566 following the service. At the family's request for those attending the services, due to serious chemical sensitivities, please refrain from wearing scented fragrances.
For a full obituary and directions to the church, visit www.holtfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 21, 2019
