Home

POWERED BY

Services
S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home
1583 Diamond Hill Road
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 767-5577
Resources
More Obituaries for Cornelius McAuliffe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cornelius J. "Neil" McAuliffe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cornelius J. "Neil" McAuliffe Obituary
McAULIFFE, CORNELIUS J. "NEIL"
82 died Friday, July 12, 2019 in Fatima Hospital. He was the husband of the late Claudette (Faford) McAuliffe.
Born in N. Providence son of the late Cornelius J. and Clara (Longfellow) McAuliffe.
He is survived by his son Steven McAuliffe of North Providence.
He also was the brother of the late James and Francis McAuliffe and Audrey Scungio.
Neil worked for New England Telephone and Nynex for several years.
He was a graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School and Bryant College.
His services are private. The S.DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Rd. Woonsocket, RI is in charge of the arrangements.
sdipardomcfh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cornelius's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now