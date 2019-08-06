|
McAULIFFE, CORNELIUS J. "NEIL"
82 died Friday, July 12, 2019 in Fatima Hospital. He was the husband of the late Claudette (Faford) McAuliffe.
Born in N. Providence son of the late Cornelius J. and Clara (Longfellow) McAuliffe.
He is survived by his son Steven McAuliffe of North Providence.
He also was the brother of the late James and Francis McAuliffe and Audrey Scungio.
Neil worked for New England Telephone and Nynex for several years.
He was a graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School and Bryant College.
His services are private. The S.DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Rd. Woonsocket, RI is in charge of the arrangements.
sdipardomcfh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 6, 2019