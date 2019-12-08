Home

Rebello Funeral Home Inc
901 Broadway
East Providence, RI 02914
(401) 434-7744
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rebello Funeral Home Inc
901 Broadway
East Providence, RI 02914
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
8:45 AM
Rebello Funeral Home Inc
901 Broadway
East Providence, RI 02914
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
Taunton Ave
Seekonk, RI
View Map
Resources
Cosimo T. Arrigo Obituary
ARRIGO, COSIMO T.
80, of East Providence, passed away peacefully with his brother at his side, Thursday afternoon, Dec. 5, 2019 at the Eastgate Nursing Home. He was the husband of the late Olga (Pedro) Arrigo.
Born Feb. 2, 1939, in Providence, he was a son of the late Anthony and Rose (Tutalo) Arrigo.
He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Anthony Arrigo Jr. and his wife Anna of Seekonk; a nephew, A.J. Arrigo; and two nieces, Roseann Jimenez and Carolina Dwyer.
His funeral will begin Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 8:45am from the Rebello Funeral Home and Crematory, 901 Broadway, East Providence, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Taunton Ave, Seekonk. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours will be Monday, Dec. 9, from 4pm until 7pm.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 8, 2019
