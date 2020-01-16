|
D'ACCHIOLI, COSMO V.
95, of Johnston, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Cherry Hill Manor surrounded by his loving family. Born in Johnston, he was a son of the late Cosmo and Alfonsina (Piemonte) D'Acchioli.
Cosmo served in World War II in the 841st Anti-Aircraft Battalion stationed in France and was discharged with the rank of sergeant. He resumed his old job with Providence Beverage (now RI Distributing Company) upon returning to the States in 1946. He continued to work there for another 60 years, retiring as one of its most successful salespersons. Cosmo and his family wish to thank the Mancini family for enabling Cosmo to work for so many years at a job that he loved.
Throughout most of the 1970's he "moonlighted" as the maître d' at the Golden Lantern Restaurant in Warwick, RI. In the early 1960's Cosmo was active in Democratic politics for the Town of Johnston, serving as its representative to the State Central Committee.
Cosmo is survived by his cherished nieces and nephews Elizabeth "Betty" D'Acchioli, Michael DiRaimo, Catherine Parente, Alice Ballou, Louis Mansolillo, Susan Hague, Joseph Mansolillo, Daniel Mansolillo, Joanne D'Acchioli, Deana McNulty, Melissa Dingley, Jennifer Guglielmo, as well as many loving great nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Andreana D'Acchioli, Anna D'Acchioli, Mafalda DiRaimo, Lena Mansolillo, Catherine "Kay" D'Acchioli, Domenico, Olindo, Ernest, Crescenzo, and Joseph D'Acchioli.
His funeral will be held on Saturday, at 8:45 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in Holy Apostles Church, 800 Pippin Orchard Rd., Cranston. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS are Friday from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Rocco Church, 927 Atwood Ave., Johnston, RI 02919. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 16, 2020