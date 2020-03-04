|
TEN EYCK, Countess Arlene
98, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020. She was the wife of Peter H. Ten Eyck, with whom she shared 50 years of marriage. She was born in West Hanover, MA, the daughter of the late David Rome and Rose (Low) Rome.
She graduated from Hope High School in Providence, received a BA from Brown University and a MEd. with honors from Boston University. She took summer courses at many regional colleges including Harvard, U of New Hampshire, U of Vermont and Boston College. She earned certificates in many areas including Special and Elementary Education, Guidance, Remedial Reading and Binet and Wechsler Testing.
After graduation from Brown U and a brief stint as a social worker, Arlene joined the staff of the Bradley Hospital (first U.S. psychiatric facility for children). As a "Guide", her duties included teaching, ward and recreational supervision and activities, and giving weekly and monthly reports on patients' behavior and reactions to drug therapy. She was promoted to Group Leader. Following 6 months as Teacher Assistant at Moses Brown Elementary School, she was asked to be Director of Education at the Bradley Hospital. In this role, she was responsible for setting up a complete and specialized educational program, supervision of other teachers, giving clinical reports in coordination with the professional staff, overseeing the library, ordering teaching supplies, and lecturing to outside groups. She experienced being a summer camp counselor and a Cub Scout Den Mother. She had two articles published in the Pointer 'Magazine. Mrs. Ten Eyck was a Special Education teacher in East Providence Public Schools for 9 years. She also was active in the community. For many years, she was a library trustee for the Ann Ide Fuller Library. She was co-founder and Vice President of the E. Prov. Friends of Library, and participated in many book sales. (She also worked as Technical Librarian at the Sylvania Plant in Waltham, MA.)She worked at the voting polls as Supervisor and was a member of KEEP and the Citizens League. After working at various schools in MA, as an Educational Therapist, the last one in Newton for 9 years, Arlene married and returned to East Providence. She became active in her Pembroke Class activities and served as Class Secretary. Class Treasurer, Reunion Committee Chairman and Co- chairman. She initiated the off-year class luncheon. She participated in phonathons. She donated many items to the '43 archives including five scrapbooks. She established the Rose Low Rome Poetry Prize in 1962, followed by the David Rome Prize and the Arlene R. and Peter H. Ten Eyck Prize.
She was a board member of the Pembroke Club of R.I. and served on the Hospitality Committee. When Mrs. Ten Eyck was a member of the Mediator Fellowship in Providence, she held the positions of Vice President, Program Chairman, Coffee House co-Chair, Singles Coordinator, Board Member, and Fund Drive Committee member. She received an award for enthusiasm and energy plus a Sisyphus award.
Arlene was active with the R.I. Chapter of Mensa for over 25 years. She was President (Loc See), Communications Officer, Membership Chairman, Program Chairman, Sunshine Committee (of one) Chairman,Newsletter Producer, Scholarship Chairman and member, Nominating Committee Chairman and member, and Archivist. (Her Mensa memorabilia including scrapbooks and newsletters were donated to the R.I. Historical Society.) Mrs. Ten Eyck founded the Women's Group and was co-Founder of the Theater Group. She wrote a monthly column for the local newsletter and co-hosted many home gatherings.
Mrs. Ten Eyck's hobbies and interests include reading, antique collecting, cooking, gardening, and theater. After many years of co-hosting bridge games in their home, Arlene and her husband, Peter, joined the Bridge Club at the East Providence Senior Center.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 11:30 AM in Sugarman-Sinai Memorial Chapel, 458 Hope St, Providence, RI with burial in Sharon Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the East Providence Senior Center, 610 Waterman Ave, East Providence, RI 02914. For information and condolences, www.SugarmanSinai.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 4, 2020