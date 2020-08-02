PLACIDO, CRAIG ANTHONY
60, of Aldrich Road, Glocester, died Thursday, July 30, 2020 with his family by his side, at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence. He was the loving husband of Maureen Ann (Missy) Placido and proud father of Anthony Joseph Placido. Craig and Maureen were happily married for 35 years and enjoyed a wonderful life together.
Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Pasquale A. Placido, Jr. and the late Barbara M. (Allen) Hoppe. Craig was a valued employee at Smithfield Plumbing and Heating Supply in Smithfield for 40 years. He served his community for many years by coaching baseball with the Glocester Little League and by mentoring many young men through Big Brothers.
Besides his wife and son, he is survived by his siblings: Linda A. Placido of Smithfield, Cheryl M. Placido of Waterford, CT, Barbara J. Placido and her husband, Shaun Rock, of Pomfret, CT, David J. Placido and his wife, Michelle, of Greenville, Patrick Placido and his wife, Patricia, of Danielson, CT, and Carol Ann Derosier and her husband, Wayne, of Smithfield. He was a beloved Uncle to many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Steven and Thomas Placido.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Philip Church in Greenville. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, the funeral service and burial will be immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Big Brothers of RI, 1540 Pontiac Avenue, Cranston, RI 02920 or Children's Friend and Service, 153 Summer Street, Providence RI 02903. For messages of condolence please visit www.andersonwinfield.net