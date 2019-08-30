|
|
BREARLEY, (LT. E.P.F.D), CRAIG E.
passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. He was 46.
Born in Providence, he was a son of Ingrid (Reiner) Brearley and the late Elmer E. Brearley.
Craig was a proud and dedicated member of the East Providence Fire Department and was assigned to Engine 5. He helped mold the East Providence Fire Department into one of the best departments through his knowledge, dedication, perseverance and his love for the job. Craig assisted with the cleanup and recovery of 9/11 and Hurricane Katrina. He loved music and had a passion for CrossFit. He was a devoted father to his daughter and was a loving son and brother.
Besides his mother he leaves his daughter, Payton M. Brearley of Barrington, one sister, Kimberly J. Brearley of East Providence, his aunts and uncles, Linda Dutra and her husband Michael Dutra (Ret. P.F.D, Chief), Thomas Brearley (Ret. P.F.D. Bat Chief), and his wife Janet, Wendy Brearley and Helen Brearley, cousins, Justin Dutra (Lt. E.P.F.D.), Firefighter Patrick Brearley (P.F.D.), many cousins and his firefighter brothers including his longtime friend and classmate Jeff Bayuk, (Capt. E.P.F.D.).
His funeral will be held on Monday, September 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the PERRY-MCSTAY FUNERAL HOME, 2555 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence. Burial will be private. Calling hours Sunday, September 1, 2019, 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 30, 2019